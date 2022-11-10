The move comes after Solana has plummeted 40% in 24-hours due to its link with the beleaguered Sam Bankman-Fried empire.
Decentralized exchange dYdX placed Solana trades in “close only” mode, meaning users will only be able to close out their positions on the perpetuals exchange and not open new ones.
dYdX cited “market volatility” as its reason for making the move. Solana’s SOL token fell precipitously today on the news that FTX, a crypto exchange that holds a major stake in Solana, has become insolvent. SOL is currently priced at $14.10, down 40% from $24 a day ago.
Due to extreme market volatility, SOL-USD will be put into close-only. No new positions can be opened at this time.— dYdX (@dYdX) November 9, 2022
dYdX is a “hybrid” decentralized exchange that uses code – rather than a central intermediary – to facilitate most of its operations. The platform facilitated $3 billion worth of transactions in the past 24-hours, making it the largest DeFi exchange by daily trading volume according to CoinMarketCap.
Decentralized exchanges exist as a response to centralized trading platforms like FTX that take full custody of user funds – a practice that is viewed by some as anathema to crypto’s founding goals around self-sovereignty and trustlessness.
Though dYdX will continue allowing users to close out their positions, the announcement that it would curtain some kinds of trades – even to protect users – led to attacks from some who believe a “decentralized” platform shouldn’t be able to curtail user activity.
This is ridiculous, is this your definition of decentralization...it is very much centralized if you can make this decision without community vote— CryptoFi (,) (@cryptoFi_Ent) November 9, 2022
dYdX is not the only trading platform that has restricted Solana trades due to the day’s high volatility and sinking prices. The centralized exchange Crypto.com halted Solana-based stablecoin deposits and withdraws earlier today, and the exchange OKX announced that it would delist Solana futures and stop listing new options.
dYdX didn’t immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance acquires FTX to bring an end to FTT-induced FUD
Binance and FTX have been making headlines for the last week following the Alameda controversy. In the same duration, FTX's native token FTT's market value plunged significantly, leading the entire crypto market into a collapse.
Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX?
Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.
Decentraland price wipes out retail traders, here's what could happen next
Decentraland price witnessed a bearish storm during the midterm elections. As the price hovers below $0.60, traders are forced to question will the downtrend continue. Or have the bulls already capitulated?
Dogecoin: Is a 40% decline a DOGE discount or early signs of destruction?
Dogecoin price fell aggressively during the US midterm elections. After a 40% decline, investors are questioning what could happen next. Key levels have been defined to determine DOGE’s next potential move.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.