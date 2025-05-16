DDC Enterprise Ltd adopts Bitcoin as strategic reserve asset, sets sights on 5,000 BTC over three years

DDC Enterprise Ltd unveiled a Bitcoin accumulation strategy in its shareholder letter, beginning with an initial purchase of 100 BTC.

DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) has officially joined the growing list of publicly traded companies embracing Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. In a shareholder letter released Thursday, the company outlined a long-term accumulation plan starting with an immediate purchase of 100 BTC.

The company aims to acquire 500 BTC within six months and targets 5,000 BTC over the next 36 months. This move comes as corporate interest in Bitcoin continues to rise, with public companies now collectively holding over 786,000 BTC.

Public companies’ interest in BTC grows

On Thursday, DDC Enterprise Ltd, a cross-border consumer brand and e-commerce company between China and the United States, announced that it will adopt Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

The announcement accompanied DDC Enterprise Ltd’s 2024 full-year results and was detailed in a Shareholder Letter from Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO Norma Chu. It highlighted the company’s strong financial performance and introduced a pioneering Bitcoin accumulation strategy to redefine long-term value creation.

The strategy begins with an immediate purchase of 100 BTC, with short-term goals to acquire 500 BTC within six months and an overall target to hit 5,000 BTC in 36 months.

The news is positive for Bitcoin and its prices as it indicates a growing acceptance of BTC as a strategic asset, boosting its legitimacy and potentially driving long-term adoption.

The chart below shows a growing trend of public companies adding Bitcoin to their treasuries, with total corporate holdings of 786,860 BTC.

Public companies' BTC holding chart. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

MicroStrategy (MSTR) is taking the lead with 568,840 BTC, followed by MARA Holding (MARA) with 48,237 BTC.