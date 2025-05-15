- FTX Recovery Trust announced plans to begin another round of distributions to creditors in May.
- The trust will distribute $5 billion to eligible creditors through BitGo or Kraken, which function as the distribution service providers.
- Following the announcement, Bitcoin and Solana declined by 0.5% and 4%, respectively.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) saw a slight decline on Thursday, following an announcement from defunct crypto exchange FTX that it will commence its second wave of creditors’ distributions on May 30.
Bitcoin, Solana decline as FTX creditor distributions set to commence on May 30
Defunct crypto exchange FTX is set to begin its next round of creditor settlements in May, according to a press release on Thursday. The company revealed that, starting May 30, eligible creditors will partake in over $5 billion worth of distributions as part of its restructuring plan.
The second round of distributions will be directed to both Convenience and Non-Convenience class creditors who have completed the pre-distribution requirements by the start date.
In line with the FTX bankruptcy plan, Dotcom Customer Entitlement Claims will receive a 72% recovery, while US Customer Entitlement Claims are set to receive 54% in distributions.
General Unsecured Claims and Digital Asset Loan Claims will each receive a 61% distribution. Meanwhile, Convenience Claims are expected to receive a 120% refund.
John Ray, Plan Administrator of the FTX Recovery Trust, stated that this second leg of distributions reflects the company's commitment to "recovering more for creditors and resolving outstanding claims."
Eligible creditors will receive their funds via BitGo or Kraken, which currently function as the distribution service providers. The defunct company stated that when customers register with the service providers, they forfeit any claims to cash distributions.
FTX began its creditor distributions in February, following its collapse in late 2022. The initial recipients of the refunds were Convenience Class creditors with claims of $50,000 or less.
The crypto market has seen a slight decline since the announcement, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping toward $103,000 at publication time. Solana (SOL) is also down nearly 4%, according to CoinGecko data. FTX unlocked 11.2 million SOL on March 1 to commence the initial distribution to creditors, which sent prices tumbling at the time.
The recent price decline could stem from investor concerns over the possible impact of the distributions on the crypto market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Ethereum's comeback real?
Ethereum price hovers above $2,500 on Friday after soaring nearly 100% since early April's bottom. The ETH Pectra upgrade has boosted over 11,000 EIP-7702 authorizations in a week, indicating healthy uptake by wallets and dApps. The growing stablecoin usage and tokenization, Layer 2 institutionalization and ETH short unwind support the price rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC stabilizes near $103,000 amid trade optimism, rising institutional demand
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after facing multiple rejections at the key $105,000 resistance level throughout the week. Risk-on sentiment prevails, driven by global trade deals, strong corporate accumulation, and spot ETF inflows.
EOS price climbs as sentiment improves following $3 million purchase by President Trump's World Liberty Financial
EOS price rebounds from short-term support at $0.75, boosting bullish sentiment amid broader market consolidation. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial purchases $3 million worth of EOS at an average price of $0.82.
FTX creditors set to receive over $5 billion in recovery plan payout handled by Kraken and BitGo
Defunct crypto exchange FTX will distribute $5 billion to holders of allowed claims starting May 30. Creditors with completed pre-distribution requirements will receive between 54% and 120% of their original claims.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and ahead of the meeting with China this weekend.