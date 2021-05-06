- DSHUSD Eyes Towards 400-500 level
- Be aware of Deep Correction after completing five waves move of 5 of5).
Looking at the daily chart, DSHUSD is still on the rise, unfolding five waves up from March 2020 lows, but we can see it now trading in wave (5) after a running flat correction in wave (4). However, there's still room for more upside towards 400-500 area, but be aware of limited gains and watch out for a higher degree corrective decline, as we know that after every five waves, a three-wave setback follows.
DSHUSD Elliott Wave Analysis Daily Chart
On 4h chart, DSHUSD remains under bullish pressure and it's trying to continue higher back to highs for wave (5), ideally within a new five-wave cycle, where waves 4 and 5 are still missing. So, it can ideally stop somewhere in the 400-500 area and from where we should be aware of deeper, higher degree corrective decline.
DSHUSD Elliott Wave Analysis 4h Chart
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK prepares for a spike in profit-taking
Chainlink price has enjoyed an impressive bull rally over the past week that has seen it rise to new all-time highs. Now, a particular technical index shows that investors may be inclined to realized profits.
Chiliz locks in new sport collaborations while CHZ price remains bounded
Chiliz price ranges and volume profile complement the bottoming pattern. Still, the extended right shoulder defeats the symmetry of the pattern, thereby lowering the probability of a successful breakout and reaching the measured move target.
Three reasons why the ‘other Ethereum’ has pumped 130% in the last week
Ethereum Classic (ETC) continues to maintain its parabolic price action advance that began in late March. Data from crypto market aggregator Coingecko shows ETC is up almost 50% in the last 24-hour trading period as of the time of writing.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar eyes 10% rally to set up another swing high
XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503. A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.