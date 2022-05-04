- Curve DAO price has posted double-digit gains, 12% on Wednesday, in response to rising institutional demand.
- Abra, a financial services company, purchased $13.46 million worth of CRV tokens, revealing institutional capital inflow in crypto.
- Analysts are bullish on the CRV price rally as Curve DAO token eyes a $3 target.
Curve Finance DAO’s CRV token recently witnessed a massive breakout with the rise in institutional capital inflow. The token’s price increased 12% on Wednesday in response to news of Abra’s purchase of $13.46 million worth of CRV.
CRV price breaks out amid rising institutional interest
Curve Finance DAO, an Ethereum-based exchange liquidity pool, recently witnessed a massive spike in the price of its CRV token. Proponents have identified one key reason for the rise in CRV price.
Abra, a financial services company that runs a cryptocurrency wallet service, acquired $13.46 million in CRV tokens at $2.33 each. The purchase is representative of institutional interest in CRV.
Typically, institutional interest in an asset fuels a bullish sentiment among investors. CRV price posted 12% gains on Wednesday in response to the move by institutional investors and the rising capital inflow.
Abra purchased 5.78 million CRV tokens. The purchase pulled out 90% of Curve Finance DAO’s tokens on the FTX exchange. A reduction in CRV’s circulating supply and exchange reserves positively impacted the asset’s price.
FTX exchange had limited liquidity of 575,000 CRV left on their platform. Curve Finance DAO has focused on developing liquidity and opened new pools consistently. The most recent one is the Citadel DAO.
Analysts have evaluated the Curve Finance DAO price trend and identified a descending triangle pattern in the token’s chat. CRV price has wobbled in the bullish pattern with the next key resistance at its 100-day Exponential Moving Average above $2.50. At the same time, CRV’s on-chain activity witnessed a 92% gain in its intraday trade volume, exceeding $307.5 million.
CRVUSDT chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
