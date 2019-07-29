Cryptocurrency mining has now been classified as an industrial activity in the country.

Licences would be required to perform cryptocurrency mining from Iran’s Ministry of Industry.





Local news press in Iran, Mehr News Agency has reported that cryptocurrency mining in Iran is now legal.

It follows a decision over the weekend by the country’s cabinet to authorize the mining of cryptocurrencies. The sector has now classified as an industrial activity, cryptocurrency miners will be required to acquire licenses from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade. The green light from Iran’s cabinet comes about a week since a government committee gave its approval for cryptocurrency mining.

The Governor for the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnaser Hemmati said: