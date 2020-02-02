Cryptocurrency market update: XRP/USD climbs to 10-week highs above $0.25

- Bitcoin underperforms, continues to move sideways below $9,500.
- Ethereum gains traction, trades above $190 for first time since November.
- Ripple jumps to highest level in ten weeks above $0.25.
Although it looked like major cryptocurrencies were looking to end the week in a quiet manner, Ethereum and Ripple both gained traction and posted strong gains on Sunday while Bitcoin struggled to gather enough momentum to break above its near-term resistance area.ş
Top-three coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) continues to trade sideways following the rally witnessed earlier in the week. As of writing, the pair was up 0.55% on the day at $9,425. $9,500 - $9,600 area (static resistance, Fibonacci %78.6 retracement of the Oct. 25 - Dec. 18 drop) continues to keep the pair's upside capped. If the BTC/USD clears that hurdle, it could aim for $10,000 (psychological level) and $10.400 (Oct. 26 high). On the downside, supports are located at $9,000 - $8,900 (Fibonacci %78.6 retracement of the Oct. 25 - Dec. 18 drop, 200-day SMA) and $8,500 (Fibonacci %50 retracement of the Oct. 25 - Dec. 18 drop).
After failing to break above $190 three times earlier this week, Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose sharply on Sunday and touched its highest level since November 6th at $193.50. As of writing, the pair was up nearly 5% on the day at $192.60. The pair could face an interim resistance at $195 (November 6 high) before targeting $200 (psychological level/October 26 high). On the downside, supports align $180 (February 1 low), $170 (January 30 low/20-day SMA) and $160 (100-day SMA).
Ripple (XRP/USD) is the best performing cryptocurrency among the top 10 with regards to market capitalization and is up 6% on the day at $0.2565 while adding more than 10% for the week. With Sunday's upsurge, the 20-day SMA and the 100-day SMA made a bullish cross to suggest that buyers are dominating the pair's movement. At the moment, the pair is testing the 100-day SMA near $0.2580. Above that level, $0.2675 (September 3 high) could be the next resistance. Supports, on the other hand, could be seen at $0.2500 (psychological level/former resistance), $0.2350 (100-day SMA) and $0.2200 (January 26 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Could Rally to $10,000: Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays
Bitcoin rallied from lows around $6,500 (traded in December) to highs above $9,400 (at the end of January). The entire cryptocurrency market has been generally bullish with selected cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
Cardano retreats from January peaks as ADA perpetual swap contract debuts on Binance Futures
Cardano is in the middle of a retreat mission following the recent highs it achieved at $0.0575. The bearish correction is in tandem with the general negative trend across the crypto landscape.
ETH/USD settles above SMA200 daily
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.8 billion, hit $186.72 during early Asian hours and retreated to $180.32 by the time of writing.
Ripple ecpsystem loses another XRP-based project due to AMLD5
XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.5 billion, has gained 3.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin has been moving in sync with the cryptocurrency market; however, XRP's gains are less spectacular.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.