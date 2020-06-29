Cryptocurrency Market Update: Why Bitcoin is at the beginning of a massive downfall?

- Bitcoin hangs in the balance above $9,000 where gains are becoming unsustainable and losses lingering.
- Ethereum facing a make or break situation; the pivotal $220 will either lead to $230 or $200.
Bitcoin price is literally playing with fire. The widely traded digital asset failed to sustain gains above $9,300 last week following a bounce from levels marginally under $9,000. This put the sellers at the helm of the price actions over the weekend.
BTC/USD continued with the downtrend under $9,200 to the extent that $9,100 gave in. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $9,075 while the trend is facing a strong bearish bias. The only thing currently saving the bulls is the shrinking volatility which is ensuring that there are no rapid price actions.
As mentioned, Bitcoin slipped under $9,000 for the second time in June last week. The first time, BTC/USD embraced the support at $8,900. The second was a shallow dip under $9,000 last week. However, another drop into the $9,000 range could be explosive towards $8,600. Note that, in May Bitcoin retested the support at $8,600 and based on the prevailing bearish picture $8,000 downward target looks quite conservative.
Related content: Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin at the edge of a cliff, Ethereum and Ripple in the red
Major cryptocurrencies bleeding
The losses in the market are not unique to Bitcoin but the entire market is in the red too. For example, Ethereum is currently seeking support at $220 after suffering rejection at $228. Ether had recovered from the weekend low at $215. However, the drab technical picture in the market suggests that losses could reach $200 in the near term.
Ripple price has not been left out and is affected by the selling pressure. XRP/USD is trading 0.5% lower and dealing with increased volatility and a bearish trend. The fourth-largest crypto has a market value of $0.1760 after correcting lower from $0.1769. Gains above $0.18 are needed to keep the price in an upward trajectory towards $0.19 and $0.20 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Speculators buy BTC/USD on dips below $9,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,100 after a short-lived dip tothe lowest level since the end of May $8,823 on the weekend. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday as the market waits new clues to find out where to go next.
The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion. The coin hit the recent low of $39.44 on June 27 and recovered above $40.00 by the time of writing.
IOT/USD directionless ahead of Coordicide testnet launch
IOTA developers announced the upcoming launch of the test network for Coordicide protocol also known as IOTA 2.0. The team explained that it had been working on several important updates that will take the network to the next level.
XLM/USD tumbles 1% in minutes amid broad-based cryptocurrency losses
Stellar is still pressured due to the occurrence of a double-top pattern at the beginning of June. Besides, the month of June has been an impressive one for most of the cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.