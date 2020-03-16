Cryptocurrency Market Update: Weekend stability ousted, Bitcoin slumps under $5,000

- Bitcoin price extends the bearish leg under $5,000 pulling the entire market from stability to losses in a matter of minutes.
- Ethereum price smashes below $110 support insinuating that levels under $100 could be tested again before a significant recovery ensues.
Extreme price swings are becoming the new normal in the cryptocurrency market. However, the swings are not unique to digital assets as other global markets such as the forex market, stock market and the futures bleed in regards to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The weekend session was characterized by stability across the crypto market. Unfortunately, Monday has seen bears swing back into action with the majority of the major cryptos posting losses between 5-14%. Some of the worst-hit cryptoassets are Ethereum Classic (ETC) after losing at least 13% of its value on the day, Monero (XMR) with a 12.1% loss and NEO, currently trading 10.50% lower on the day.
BTC/USD is starting the week’s trading with losses under $5,000 (a support that held the ground strongly over the weekend). The price is down 6.74% on the day and a low of $4,898 has been reached. Bitcoin price is trading at $4,976 after correcting downwards from $5,344 (opening value).
ETH/USD is once again the worst-hit among the top three cryptoassets having lost 9.57% of its value on the day. Ethereum price dances at $111 following a bearish adjustment from $123.56 (opening value). With the support at $110 having been broken for ETH/USD to hit an intraday low at $109.76, it is apparent that risks of sliding back under $100 are high.
XRP/USD has also not been spared, resulting in a breakdown under the weekend support at $0.15. The bearish leg extended to $0.1401 (intraday low) but a minor reversal has sent Ripple price to $0.1434. It is not easy to predict how the price will go even in the nearest future because of the extreme volatility levels across the cryptocurrency market.
Chart of the day: XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why does this support level look so strong?
On the chart below you can see the extent of the recent price drop. From just above 10K to under 5K once again this afternoon, the "hodlers" must be worried about their wealth. There has been a strong 5 wave pattern down but ...
Monero Price Analysis: Major lows have been taken out
XMR/USD has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies over the last 5 sessions. Five sessions ago the price fell 40.51% as the price capitulated further into the red. The price has recently ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: It looks like ETH/USD might attack 1.00 again
Ethereum has been once of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies during the recent sell-off. Now the pair is looking weaker again at the start of the trading week as ETH/USD trades over 11% lower during another bout of weakness.
XRP/USD recovered above $0.1300, still down 11% in recent 24 hours
Ripple's XRP took another nosedive to $0.1283 on Monday before recovering to $0.1312 by the time of writing. Ripple's market value reduced to $6.2 billion, while the average daily trading volume settled at $2.3 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.