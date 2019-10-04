Cryptocurrency market update: Ripple stays in the green, Bitcoin and Ethereum languish amid losses

- Bitcoin defends $8,000 support following a break under $8,200.
- Ethereum risks dropping under $170 amidst general bearish momentum.
- Ripple bullish flex muscles with subtle gains but the trend remains bearish.
The crypto market on Friday towards the end of the Asian trading session is strongly bearish except for a few selected digital assets that are defiant. For instance, Monero (XMR) is trading 1.5% higher on the day while most of the digital assets struggle to detangle from the selling pressure. Ripple is also slightly in the green with gains above 0.80% on the day.
A report by Forbes Digital Assets found that Friday’s are the most volatile days in the cryptocurrency market. At the same time, Saturdays are the least volatile days. On the other hand, Mondays are usually characterized by slow movement.
Bitcoin market update
Bitcoin’s dominance in the market has continued to thin over the last couple of weeks. The largest crypto’s dominance on the market currently stands at 67.5%. It has a market cap of $147 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $13 billion. BTC's last price is $8,115 spotting a relative change of -112 and a percentage change of -1.35% on the day. Bitcoin minor bullish action has hit $8,231 while the downside action has tested $8,081. The prevailing trend is strongly bearish.
Ethereum market update
Ethereum is changing hands at $173 following a subtle 0.78% lower correction on Friday. The digital asset opened the session at $175.25 and has hit an intraday high and an intraday low of $175.32 and $172.48 respectively. The trend at the moment is bearish amid shrinking volatility.
Ripple market update
Ripple is flexing bullish muscles among the top ten digital assets. It has gained a subtle 0.76% on Friday to trade at $0.2491 from an opening price of $0.2474. The price has touched highs on the day at $0.2500 and lows of $0.2455. The bearish power impacting on Ethereum and Bitcoin is leaving no stone unturned and pressing down on XRP. The prevailing trend bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD growth hampered as bulls face stacks of resistance
The bears have full control of BTC/USD in the early hours of Friday. So far, the price has dropped from 8,234.30 to $8,130. Before this, BTC/USD had a bearish Thursday, wherein the price fell from $8,385 to $8,234.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD falls below $175 as bearish sentiment continues
ETH/USD had a bearish start to Friday as the price went down from $175.25 to $173.50, going below the $175-level in the process. This follows a bearish Thursday where ETH/USD fell from $181.15 to $175.25.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD breakout to $0.26 supply zone still lingers
Ripple is among a few cryptocurrencies that are trying to shake the ground. The price is slightly in the green on Friday; XRP having corrected higher a subtle 0.25%. However, the bears seem to be making a comeback and a reversal could be underway.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.