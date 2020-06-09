Cryptocurrency Market Update: IOTA rockets to the moon Bitcoin, Ripple and Ethereum in consolidation

- IOTA spikes massively on Tuesday even as other cryptocurrencies are forced to deal with consolidation.
- Ethereum’s community eagerly awaits the launch of Ethereum 2.0 for staking purposes.
IOTA is the only bull in a sloth of bears. The digital asset has rocketed towards the moon, leaving a gust of wind and smoke, currently suffocating the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The cryptoasset is up 3.4% on the day after correcting from the opening value of $0.24081 to $0.24875 (prevailing value). The European session has seen IOTA briefly step above $0.25 hurdle.
The daily chart shows that IOT/USD is poised for more action upwards. The price is dancing above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, signaling that bulls have the upper hand. Moreover, IOTA is also above the moving averages. Both the MACD and the RSI are horizontal in movement, suggesting that if a breakout fails then consolidation would take over. An ascending trendline is in line to offer support above the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA.
Chart of the day: IOT/USD daily
Bitcoin market update
The largest cryptocurrency has been able to hold above the support at $9,600 after losing ground from levels close to $10,000 last weekend. Resistance at $9,900 is a hard nut crack, leaving the bulls with no choice but to play defense at $9,600. At the time of writing BTC/USD is trading at $9,674 after a 1.1% loss on the day.
Ethereum market update
Ethereum is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the industry this year partly due to the upcoming upgrade, Ethereum 2.0. The launch date for this massive upgrade of the network is yet to be revealed but reports indicate that investors are already stocking up on the coins in readiness for the staking feature.
At the moment, Ethereum is trading at $243. It has contained losses above $240 since the rejection from $255 last week. The consolidation is likely to give way for gains past $250 while aiming for $280 in the medium-term.
Ripple market update
Ripple has recently lost the third position to the largest and oldest stablecoin in the market, Tether (USDT). XRP’s performance has continued to dwindle in spite of the recovery from March lows at $0.11. Recently, Peter Brandt referred to the cryptoasset as a manipulated token. Note that, Ripple as a company owns the majority of XRP total supply sold monthly to large volume buyers. Some people believe the sales only flood the market, affecting the performance of XRP.
Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $0.2025 after a subtle 0.84% loss on the day. Support is seen at $0.20 while the upside is capped first at $0.2050 and then at $0.21. Other resistance zones include $0.25 and $0.30.
Read more: Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD impending triangle breakout could rally to $0.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.