Cryptocurrency Market Update: IMF on crypto, Tether daily transaction value outshines Bitcoin and Paypal’s

- IMF believes that if certain challenges are addressed, cryptocurrencies would be the next revolution in money.
- Tether (USDT) daily transaction value hit $3.55 billion on August 20, surpassing that of Bitcoin and PayPal.
Bitcoin price resumed the uptrend this week, retesting the hurdle at $12,000. This follows drab price action laced with frequent dips towards $11,000 in the last two weeks of August. The entire cryptocurrency market has started to reverse the trend upwards after a couple of weeks of lethargic trading.
The IMF supports the creation of a special cryptocurrency
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a tutorial published this week highlighted some issues related to payments on a global scale. The tutorial also explained cryptocurrencies touching on their pros and cons as well as their potential of becoming the future of money.
What are cryptocurrencies? https://t.co/ggONlLkA2r pic.twitter.com/yYpj3Jf37E— IMF (@IMFNews) August 23, 2020
In regard to payments, IMF believes that the world still doesn’t have a secure payment system with the ability to protect data from landing into the wrong hands. However, the IMF believes that a “special type” of cryptocurrency developed from a science and cryptography perspective would help solve most of the challenges being faced.
The global financial organization also highlighted some risks that come together with using cryptocurrencies. For instance, some cryptos are anonymous and, therefore, untraceable which makes it “easier for bad guys to make payments without being noticed.” There is also the challenge of losing all the funds if a user fails to remember their wallet’s password. Another challenge is the volatile nature of digital assets.
On the other hand, the organization reckoned that if all the challenges are addressed then digital currencies “could be the next step in the evolution of money.”
Tether’s seven-day average transfer value flips Bitcoin
According to data provided by Coinmetrics, the largest stablecoin, USDT daily transaction value has in the past few weeks flipped that of Bitcoin. USDT’s average transfer value hit a high of $3.55 billion on August 5 compared to Bitcoin’s $2.94 billion. Tether’s daily transfer value is also above that of PayPal ($2.93 billion) as per the company’s Q2 report.
Tether is now doing $3.55 billion in daily transfer value: https://t.co/CpW34wL3jA via @coinmetrics— John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) August 25, 2020
Not bad. In Q2 2020, @PayPal did just $2.94 billion per day: https://t.co/kD3Bt9BEYF pic.twitter.com/uxaagM9pXU
Consequently, crypto miners are choosing to remain bullish owing to the fact that their holdings hit a two-year high this week. Moreover, mining difficulty rose to a new all-time high suggesting that miners are dedicating more of their resource to the network.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD keeps flirting around $12,000 level
BTC/USD bulls took control of the market as Tuesday’s session came to a close, pushing the price above the $12,000-mark. The price has jumped up from $11,655.87 to $12,015. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggling to climb above $0.30 in a bull market
XRP has been struggling for a while even though the majority of the market has been heavily bullish. Ethereum and Bitcoin both had significant breakouts in the past 24 hours while XRP is still trying to ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD rally seems unstoppable to $555, this is why?
Ethereum has for the first time since mid-2018 traded closer to $500 (currently a psychological resistance). The rally has impressively been independent of Bitcoin price as it stalls under $12,000.
XTZ/USD aims for $4-mark as investors win $25M ICO lawsuit
XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day and the asset is presently trading for $3.45. The buyers will be aiming for the $4-mark as Crypto Michal as ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.