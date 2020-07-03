Cryptocurrency Market Update: ETH/BTC breaks above triangle formation, BTC/USD jumps back above $9,100

- ETH/BTC breaks above triangle formation to possibly trigger positive market sentiment.
- BTC/USD has jumped back above the $9,100–level.
- ETH/USD has peeked above the SMA 50 curve.
- XRP/USD bulls must conquer strong resistance at $0.1773.
ETH/BTC daily chart
ETH/BTC bulls have come roaring back in the early hours of Friday. ETH/BTC has gone up from 0.0249 to 0.025006 and is currently negotiating with the 0.025036 resistance line. An ETH/BTC bullish breakout has historically led to positive results for the market. It will be interesting to see how it pans out.
BTC/USD daily chart
After a brief foray below the $9,100-level, BTC/USD has seemingly steadied its ship following a bullish recovery. The price has gone up from $9,092 to $9,111.12. BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $9,150, $9,237, $9,312.35 (SMA 20) and $9,424 (SMA 50). On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,000.45 and $8,904.20
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD went up from $226.50 to $227.60 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price managed to break above the SMA 50 curve. The price needs to overcome resistance at $230.65 (SMA 20), $238 and $248.15 to sustain bullish momentum. The price has healthy support levels at $227 (SMA 50), $225 and $220.35.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bulls took charge following a bearish Thursday. The price has gone up from $0.1748 to $0.1761 in the early hours of Friday. The price continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, while the RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the oversold zone.
XRP/USD bulls face some considerable resistance level upfront. Up first, they will need to conquer the $0.1773 resistance line, which has repeatedly thwarted the buyers before. Additional resistance lies at $0.1825, $0.1838 (SMA 20) and $0.1936 (SMA 50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
