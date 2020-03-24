Cryptocurrency Market Update: Dash and Monero edge above Bitcoin to lead a remarkable recovery

- 22$ billion added to the cryptocurrency market cap as bulls cement their positions and strengthen their grip.
- Bitcoin price spikes from the support at $6,400 to step above $6,800 but $7,000 remains untested.
- Dash and Monero bulls flex their muscles to lead cryptos into recovery with 15% and 12% gains respectively.
Digital assets in the cryptocurrency market are maintaining a bullish momentum and trend for the second day in a row. Although there were setbacks over the weekend as prices retreated from Friday’s highs, this week’s potential and recovery optimism remain high.
According to the data provided by CoinMarketCap, the recovery across the board has seen the total market cap grow by $22 billion from $163 billion recorded on Monday to $185 billion at the time of writing. The trading volume has also grown significantly from $131 billion to $162 in the same period. Bitcoin’s dominance has also grown by 0.7% from 65% as reported on Monday to 65.7%.
While Bitcoin is in the green with gains more than 3%, it is not the best performing cryptocurrency. Monero(XMR) is leading the recovery in the market with over 15% in gains followed closely by Dash (DASH) with gains more than 12%. Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ripple (XRP) are not very far behind due to their 7.7% and 7.39% respective growth on the day.
BTC/USD is trading at $6,744 after touching $6,861 (intraday high). Bulls are largely in control but the sellers are keen to ensure that Bitcoin does not break above $7,000. If the critical resistance at $7,000 is overcome, I expect a technical breakout with gains eyeing $8,000.
DASH/USD is trading at $70.27 after adjusting lower from an intraday high of $71.57. The prevailing trend is strongly bullish. At the same time, the bullish momentum is supported by the expanding volatility and volume. In other words, Dash price is likely to soar especially if the rest of the market is moving higher.
XMR/USD remains at the helm of the crypto market recovery on Tuesday. It is trading at $44.10 after correcting from $44.4 (intraday high). The bulls are in the driver seat owing to the strong bullish momentum and a sustained uptrend. Stability is expected in the coming sessions but bulls will most certainly push for more action above $50.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
