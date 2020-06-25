Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bloodbath as Bitcoin shoots under $9,000, Ethereum and Ripple bleed

- The cryptocurrency market loses $10 billion in capitalization following widespread losses.
- Bitcoin price seeks support above $9,000 following a dip to $8,988.56 (intraday low).
- Ethereum price recovers above $230 following a devastating slump from Wednesday’s highs above $249.
The entire cryptocurrency market is trying to come up for air in red rough waters on Thursday during the Asian session. The bearish wave that started on Wednesday spilled over, triggering another crypto selloff. $10 billion in market capitalization has been wiped off in less than 12 hours from $275 billion to $265 billion. On the other hand, the reported trading volume has surged by $10 billion from Thursday’s $58 billion to the current $68 billion, highlighting the extent of the selloff.
Bitcoin price update
BTC/USD is trading 2% lower on the day after extending losses from $9,287 (opening value) to $9,125 (market value). The trend remains strongly bearish despite recovery from intraday lows at $8,988.56. Shrinking volatility and low volume means that recovery will continue to be limited in the coming sessions.
The 2-hour chart clearly shows that sellers have the upper hand. The RSI is still buried in the oversold region. Moreover, the MACD features a bearish divergence within the negative zone. If the technical picture fails to improve in the coming European session, BTC/USD could extend the losses below the tentative support at $8,900. However, the short term oversold conditions could also be signaling an incoming recovery above $9,200.
Related reading: Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD free-falls under $9,000 as $8,000 comes calling
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum price update
Ethereum followed in the footsteps of Bitcoin dropping from Wednesday’s highs above $249 to $227 (intraday low). At least 1.84% of Ether’s value has gone down the drain from the opening value of $234. For now, ETH/USD is trading at $230 and if bulls are able to hold above this level, then focus could eventually shift to $240 and $250 respectively.
The 4-hour chart places Ethereum under the moving averages. Recovery towards $240 will encounter resistance at the 50 SMA currently at $233.71 and 100 SMA at $235.79. As long as the 50 SMA stays under the 100 SMA, we can expect bears to have the upper hand. Besides, the RSI has dropped closer to the oversold (30) while the MACD can barely hold above the midline (0.00).
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple price update
Ripple has also not been spared as it tumbled under $0.1800 for the first time since May 10. XRP/USD has recovered slightly to $0.1806 but the trend remains bearish. On the upside, additional gains will be limited at $0.1928 (50-day SMA) and the 100-day SMA at $0.1988. Holding above $0.18 is key for the next run-up above $0.20 but for now, sideways trading is likely to take point as per the MACD.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD free-falls under $9,000 as $8,000 comes calling
Bitcoin price is plummeting fast after tentative support at $9,200 failed to rise to the occasion. The bearish leg has extended under $9,000 whereby an intraday low has been traded at $8,988.
XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath
ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from ...
Cardano Market Analysis: ADA/USD currently under bearish control
Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, said that the top ten cryptocurrencies will get refurbished in 2021 as the industry is currently populated with “real garbage.” He expects the third ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.