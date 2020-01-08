Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin jumps towards $8,500, Ethereum and Ripple remain bullish

- Bitcoin continues to stir bullish action across the cryptocurrency market with the jump above $8,000.
- Ethereum targets the resistance at $150 as Ripple bulls resolve to defend the support at $0.21.
The United States-Iran war has had everyone around the globe on edge. Some people worry that this could trigger world war three. On the other hand, the stock market in the US remains volatile amid fears that Iran could retaliate, causing mayhem.
The cryptocurrency market seems to be taking advantage of the situation between the US and Iran to forge ahead. Bitcoin mainly is presenting itself as a safe haven for investors, especially because it is decentralized and can function without censorship from any government. The rest of the cryptocurrency market is reacting in tandem with Bitcoin and there is a possibility that the bullish momentum will continue.
Bitcoin market update
Bitcoin has re-entered the $8,000 territory after a short consolidation between $7,800 and $8,000. The largest cryptocurrency had been in an upward trajectory since Friday last week. The bullish momentum on Monday gave the buyers confidence that $8,000 and beyond is possible. At present, BTC is trading 2.58% higher from $8,159 at the opening on Wednesday to $8,363. An intraday high formed at $8,464, leaving $8,500 untested, but the bullish trend hints a higher breakout in the near term.
Ethereum market update
Ethereum managed to defend the $142 support discussed on Tuesday. The bullish action targeted $150 but formed a high at $147.96. Ether is teetering at $145 after correcting a higher 1.63% on the day. The bulls must reclaim the position above $150 to ensure the focus remains on $200.
Ripple market update
Ripple, on the other hand, is trading $0.2146 following a subtle 0.45% growth on the day. The impressive gains on Monday failed to break the resistance at $0.23. However, the reversal that ensued encountered tremendous support above $0.21.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
