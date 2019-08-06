Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins range-bound with bearish bias

- Bitcoin and major altcoins have settled in tight ranges after strong movements on Monday.
- A new catalyst is needed to push the coins towards new highs.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours on Tuesday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are pretty directionless, as they are moving in within tight ranges with bearish bias amid low trading activity.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $306 billion. An average daily trading volume is registered at $66 billion, while Bitcoin's market share climbed to 67.9%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin's recovery has stalled on approach to $11,900 barrier. The first digital coin is hibernating in a tight range on Tuesday, gaining 1.5% on a day-on-day basis and losing 1.2% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,690.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.5 billion, stays unchanged on a day-on-day basis and down nearly 2% since the beginning of Tuesday. ETH/USD retreated from an intraday high above 4233 and settled at $228.70.
Ripple's XRP returned to the previous range limited bu $0.31 on the downside and $0.3200 on the upside as the bullish momentum proved to be unsustainable. The coin failed to settle above $0.32 during early Asian hours and retreated towards $0.3180 by the time of writing.
Litecoin has barely changed in recent 24 hours. The coin now takes fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current value of $6.0 billion. LTC/USD is changing hands at $95.60, off the intraday high registered at $96.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bears dominate Tuesday following a heavily bullish Monday
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, as the price fell from $11,810 to $11,657 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price went up from $10,980 to $11,815.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins range-bound with bearish bias
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours on Tuesday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are pretty directionless, as they are moving in within tight ...
Litecoin market overview: Can LTC/USD recover after halving?
The Litecoin community is hyped up about the halving event, hoping for it to be a catalyst which will take the cryptocurrency back to its all-time high. Recently, the price of LTC/USD has floundered alarmingly. July has been particularly bearish, following six straight bullish months.
Ethereum technical analysis: Will ETH/USD re-enter the $240-zone for the first time in more than three weeks?
The daily ETH/USD chart has found support on the upward trending line. Initial resistance level lies at $234.50. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 200 curves are trending below the daily chart, while ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.