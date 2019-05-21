Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins stay green, Bitcoin SV defies gravity

The cryptocurrency market retains bullish sentiments with all major coins staying green.

Bitcoin is mostly unchanged, while altcoins demonstrate positive momentum.

Bitcoin and al major altcoins stay bid during early Asian hours on Wednesday. The total capitalization of all digital coins in circulation hit $250 billion, while an average daily trading volume exceeded $80 billion, according to the statistics provided by CoinMarketCap.

The marker movements have been mainly dominated by speculative sentiments, including FOMO around Bitcoin SV and Craig Wright's copyright for Bitcoin's white paper.

The US SEC received another request for a change of listing rule that would allow it to list shares in a bitcoin investment trust; however, the regulator seems to be in no hurry to decide on bitcoin issues as it has postponed the verdict on VanEck's ETF once again.

Top-3 coins price overview

Bitcoin is changing hands at $7,954, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The first digital coin made another attempt to break above $8,000, but the upside momentum is not strong enough to clear the strong resistance.

Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $27 billion, is trading at $257, having gained 2% since this time on Tuesday.

Ripple's XRP is on a recovery mode. The coin returned to the area above $0.40 to trade at $0.4030 by the time of writing. XRP/USD is up nearly 3% on a day-on-day basis.

The biggest market-movers

Bitcoin SV (BSV) remains an uncontested growth leader of the day. The 11th largest coin is changing hands $119.00, which is over 83% higher than this time on Tuesday. Read more on Bitcoin SV here.

Binance Coin (BNB is another market leader. The coin has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $31.14 by press time. The coin reached an all-time high at $32.88 on Tuesday.



