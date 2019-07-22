Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins lethargic in tight ranges

Bitcoin retreated from the recent high to trade in a tight range

The range-bound trading prevails during early Asian hours on Monday.



The cryptocurrency market stays in the red zone after an unsuccessful recovery attempt on Saturday, July 20 followed by Sunday's sell-off. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are nursing losses with the notable exception of Cosmos, Tezos and Ethereum Classic. These coins are gaining from 3% to 5% on a day-on-day basis.

The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $290 billion from $284 billion on Sunday. The total trading volume is registered at $53 billion, while Bitcoin's market share has settled at 65.2%.

Top-4 coins price overview

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is hovering marginally above $10,600 having lost about 1% of its value since this time on Sunday. The first digital coin stays unchanged since the beginning of the day, moving within the short-term bearish channel.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.1 billion, is down 1% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the start of the Asian session on Monday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $226.00, moving in sync with the market. Ethereum's volatility is decreasing, though the short-term bias remains bearish.

Ripple's XRP is also marginally down both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. XRP/USD attempted a move above $0.3300 and hit the intraday high at $0.3322, but slipped towards $0.3290 by the time of writing. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $14.1 billion.

Litecoin (LTC/USD) slipped below $100 handle to trade at $99.70. The fourth-largest digital asset in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of

$6.2 billion has been hovering around $100.00 handle for the about four days.

