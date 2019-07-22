Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins lethargic in tight ranges

Bitcoin retreated from the recent high to trade in a tight range
The range-bound trading prevails during early Asian hours on Monday.
The cryptocurrency market stays in the red zone after an unsuccessful recovery attempt on Saturday, July 20 followed by Sunday's sell-off. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are nursing losses with the notable exception of Cosmos, Tezos and Ethereum Classic. These coins are gaining from 3% to 5% on a day-on-day basis.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $290 billion from $284 billion on Sunday. The total trading volume is registered at $53 billion, while Bitcoin's market share has settled at 65.2%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is hovering marginally above $10,600 having lost about 1% of its value since this time on Sunday. The first digital coin stays unchanged since the beginning of the day, moving within the short-term bearish channel.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.1 billion, is down 1% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the start of the Asian session on Monday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $226.00, moving in sync with the market. Ethereum's volatility is decreasing, though the short-term bias remains bearish.
Ripple's XRP is also marginally down both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. XRP/USD attempted a move above $0.3300 and hit the intraday high at $0.3322, but slipped towards $0.3290 by the time of writing. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $14.1 billion.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) slipped below $100 handle to trade at $99.70. The fourth-largest digital asset in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of
$6.2 billion has been hovering around $100.00 handle for the about four days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins lethargic in tight ranges
