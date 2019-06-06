Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and Ethereum remains lethargic as Ripple jumps up
- Bitcoin and Ethereum have both had bearish Thursdays.
- Tezos and Litecoin are the two biggest winners of the day.
While the bears dominated most of the coins this Thursday, the bulls still managed to stamp their authority on certain coins in the market. Let’s take a look at the way the top three coins - Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple - have behaved this Thursday and the biggest winners and losers of the day.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD fell slightly from $7,790 to $7,730, going down by 0.77%. It achieved a high of $7,875 and a low of $7,560.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD went down from $246.25 to $243.85. It achieved a high of $247.75 and a low of $235.60.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD bulls took the price up from $0.40 to $0.418. Over the day, the price went up by 4.5%. It achieved a high of $0.427 and a low of $0.391.
Biggest winners and losers (Top 20 coins)
- Tezos (XTZ) went up by 14.35% and is currently priced at $1.34.
- Litecoin (LTC) is currently trading for $109.96 as it went up by 6.37%.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) has been on the downtrend since Vitalik Buterin called it a “scam.” It went down by 10.9% and is currently trading for $192.15.
