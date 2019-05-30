Cryptocurrency market update: $14 billion wiped off the market – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show strength
- Bitcoin bulls have one mission at hand: To prevent declines below $8,000.
- Ripple weathered down the losses quite well by sustaining the price above $0.40 key support.
Following the surge at the beginning of the week, the bears are back on a revenge mission. A market capitalization that had risen to $274 billion is currently barely holding on to $260 billion. The daily charts show a market that is mixed red and green at the time of press. Some selected cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Gold and NEM that are showing gains of 2.7% and 1.65% respectively. However, most of the digital assets among the top twenty are showing declines between 0.4% and 2%.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin failed to correct above the resistance at $8,800, which means that the prediction that the price would close the week above $9,000 is unlikely to occur. Instead, the price plummeted massively towards $8,000 level. It seems to the rise to levels above $8,900 did not sit well with the bears who now are on a revenge mission. BTC/USD hit lows of $8,110.70 on the day and hit highs of $8,375.47 as well. Presently, it is trading at $8,293 after a subtle 0.19% rise on Friday. The bulls have one mission at hand: To prevent declines below $8,000.
Ethereum price update,
Ethereum, on the other hand, fell victim to the bearish pressure on Thursday evening. From highs close to $290, the price tested the support at $240. The losses have made the expected correction towards $300 look nothing but a mirage in the short-term. At the moment, Ethereum has recovered to $255 following a 0.28% rise and a relative change of +0.8. As the bulls return, Ethereum is showing strength above the key support at $240 and a reversal above $280 is imminent.
Ripple price update
Ripple weathered down the losses quite well by sustaining the price above $0.40 key support. The price is above the 200 SMA daily hence the bullish momentum that is building at $0.4181. The support at $0.4 is very essential but previous support at $0.35 will come in handy in the even declines extend. $0.45 is the first significant resistance while the bulls still have their eyes set on $0.50 in the short-term.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.