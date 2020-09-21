Here is what you need to know on Tuesday 22, September

BTC/USD is trading at $10,517 after plummeting towards $10,296 following a breakout of the U.S. dollar.

ETH/USD had a massive 12% crash and has only recovered slightly, currently trading at $348.

XRP/USD has established a new monthly low at $0.2295 as bulls are struggling to defend the critical $0.23 support level.

Chart of the day: ETH/USD 4-hour chart

Market

The entire crypto market suffered today erasing more than $22 billion in total market capitalization. Ethereum alone managed to delete $4 billion of its mcap in just a few hours after a tremendous drop. Bitcoin is also down 4% while XRP is down 6%. Only 8 cryptos out of 100 are in green today with the biggest loser being Celo followed by Aave and Arweave.

The recent drop also came followed by a notable increase in trading volume from an average of $106 billion to a current peak of $130 billion indicating that bears are quite strong in the short-term.

The rise in the U.S. dollar also affected European and U.S. stocks with the S&P 500 dropping 1% after an extremely weak open.

Industry

BitFlyer, one of the biggest Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges has now integrated PayPal deposits into its platform. Andy Bryant, COO of BitFlyer Europe stated:

We’re proud to offer users the opportunity to use their PayPal accounts to deposit funds for purchasing crypto. The integration of PayPal adds a new funding source for bitFlyer users. Thousands of bitFlyer users already use PayPal for fiat transactions. Now, users can purchase bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the same way too

