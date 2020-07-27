Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin touches $11,000 after a massive breakout above $10K

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, 28 July
BTC/USD had a massive rally towards $11,000 after a small breakout above $10K on July 26. The number one digital currency is experiencing a significant increase in trading volume while eying up $12,300, the 2019-high.
ETH/USD continued with its own rally touching $330 and is seeing even more bullish trading volume which indicates the buyers are not yet done and the momentum is extremely strong.
XRP/USD also had a breakout but remains weaker and in need to first break the 2020-high at $0.338, which is quite far away from the current price at $0.221.
The majority of altcoins had significant crashes today, something quite expected when Bitcoin has massive rallies. Swipe, recently acquired by Binance dropped 25% within hours. Chromia which was one of the best performing altcoins also had a notable 13% dip but remains fairly strong. Bitcoin’s total market dominance has increased to 62.8% from a low of 60.16% on July 26.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart
Market
Obviously, the most notable event of the day was Bitcoin’s rally towards $11,000. While no one knows exactly why it happened now, we do know that many indicators were bullish for Bitcoin. The global stock market already did what Bitcoin is doing now so it seems that BTC is simply a lagger in comparison. Additionally, the dollar is now the weakest it has been since September 2018 which is also fueling Bitcoin’s rally.
From a Technical Analysis standpoint, Bitcoin was showing really positive signs on both the weekly and monthly time frames. Major trust funds like Grayscale have been buying massive amounts of Bitcoin throughout 2020 while coins held inside exchanges kept falling, indicating a notable interest in holding the digital asset.
Of course, the initiator of this bull rally was Ethereum which broke $250 and set a new 2020-high way before Bitcoin did. ETH price is also getting close to its 2019-high at $366.
Industry
Bitfinex, one of the biggest exchanges in the world has announced the launch of its new PEP lending tool. The new platform is designed to automate lending and it will be highly customizable.
Once customers have to input their preferred settings, Lending Pro will use those settings and market conditions to automatically offer and extend lending in our peer-to-peer marketplace, on the customer’s behalf. Lending Pro potentially allows users to increase their earnings by automating the management of crypto lending in the platform’s peer-to-peer lending portal
Quote of the day
You should be taking this technology as seriously as you should have been taking the development of the Internet in the early 1990’s.
– Blythe Masters
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD blasts past coveted $10,000 as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price actions over the weekend have been impressive as reported by FXStreet. For the first time since June, the price pierced the $10,000 mark to record new July highs at $10,196. The last seven days of trading have ...
ETH/USD eying up $363 to clear the path towards $800
Ethereum is clearly leading the crypto space right now after a massive breakout above $250 and $300. ETH bulls managed to crack $288, the 2020-high and were facing practically no resistance until $363.
XRP/USD leaves $0.22 behind, targets weekly SMA50
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2244 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. The coin has reached the highest level since the beginning of May after a sustainable move above 200-day SMA located on ...
BCH/USD gains over 7% in a matter of hours, settles above $260.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) extended the upside momentum and hit $262.80. BCH/USD gained over 7% in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum based on technical factors.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.