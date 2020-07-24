Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin considered ‘money’ under Washington, D.C., Money Transmitters Act, climbs to $9,600

Here is what you need to know on Saturday, July 25
BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,600 after a notable price boost thanks to good news coming from the U.S.
ETH/USD bull rally continues surprising and has taken the digital asset above $280, eying up the 2020-high at $288.
XRP/USD remains flat but above $0.20. The resistance level located at $0.21 is still the most important in the short-term.
Seele-N is up 100% in the last 24 hours, an impressive price boost but with only $143,584 in trading volume. Voyager Token is the second gainer touching $0.12. VeThor Token also has experienced a significant value lift with a ton of trading volume.
Chart of the day: ETH/USD daily chart
Market
The South Korean government just announced a 20% crypto tax aimed at income generated from cryptocurrency trading. According to the tax code, gains from cryptocurrencies are taxable income but only if it’s greater than 2.5 million won ($2,500).
Industry
A new exchange aims to stabilize Dai’s unpredictable interest rates. Delta Exchange is a crypto derivatives platform that allows users to enter interest swaps on the Dai Savings Rate.
Pankaj Balani, CEO and founder of Delta Exchange said, IRS is also for traders who do not have any exposure to these rates but just want to speculate on rates rising or falling over time.
ESPN Global aims to launch the future of e-sports gaming platform thanks to blockchain technology. ESPN has already integrated a game based on Blockchain named Satoshi’s Treasure and has promised $1 million divided into 1,000 fragments in prizes.
As per a research done by 3EA Limited, a global strategic management consulting group, e-sports and online gaming is a $140 billion global industry driven predominantly by digital micro-transaction economies, which we believe will benefit immensely from the integrity and resilience of the Blockchain technology, said Mr. Chris Parker, one of the Directors of ESPN Global
Quote of the day
Online identity and reputation will be decentralized. We will own the data that belongs to us.
– William Mougayar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250. Bitcoin also had a decent breakout, however, the most important resistance level at $10,000 remains untouched.
ETH/USD shoots through $280 and it's eying up $288, the 2020-high
Ethereum just broke $280, a psychological resistance level, and the high set on July 23. Bulls are currently still pushing ETH trying to get close to that $288 barrier set back in February.
TRX/USD on a spiral to $0.01750
Tron price has been consistently trimming gains on Friday. The breakdown comes after the crypto snapped its July winning streak on hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.02686 to a swing low of $0.0073.
XTZ/USD loses 2% in a matter of minutes, tests $3.00
Tezos (XTZ) hit the intraday high at $3.23 and retreated to the psychological of $3.00. The coin has lost over 2% in a matter of minutes, but the bullish momentum slowed down on approach to the strong support reinforced by 200-hour SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.