Cryptocurrency Market Forecast: XRP/USD lacks strong resistance, while BTC/USD and ETH/USD face a stiff level on top – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,429.75
- Current Price: $9,422.50
BTC/USD has a stiff resistance level at $9,680, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $9,300. It has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 50 and 4-hour SMA 5.
Ethereum
- Open: $231
- Current Price: $229.70
The $232 resistance level has the 5-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10 and one-hour SMA 50.
On the downside, we have good support at $220, which has the one-day Previous Low.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1925
- Current Price: $0.1917
XRP/USD lacks stiff resistance but has one strong support at $0.19. This level has the 4-hour SMA 10, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-month and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels.
