Cryptocurrency Market Forecast Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD bulls face immediate resistance levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,783

Current Price: $9,683.25

BTC/USD bulls face stiff resistance at $9,800. This level has the 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Thre is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.

Ethereum

Open : $246.59

Current Price: $234.23

ETH/USD faces two strong resistance levels at $244 and $243. The $244-level has the one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50m 15-min SMA 100, one-day Pivot Point support-one, 15-min Previous Low and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

The $243 resistance level has the one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50m one-hour SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200, one-hour SMA 200, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and 4-hour Previous Low.

Ripple

Open : $0.2042

Current Price: $0.2034

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $0.2045 and $0.2275. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.203.

The $0.2045 resistance level has the 15-min SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 50, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curves. The $0.2275 level has the one-month resistance one and Previous month high.

The $0.203 support level has the 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 150min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 4-hour SMA 200, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve and 4-hour Previous Low.



