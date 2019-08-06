Cryptocurrency exchanges pushed by British taxman to aid in tax evasion crackdown

- Coinbase, eToro, and CEX.IO asked to provide customer lists and transaction data.
- Transaction data from exchanges could result in potential tax charges.
The tax authority in Britain, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is reportedly putting pressure on cryptocurrency exchanges to reveal the names and transaction records of their customers. The move has been launched to crack down on tax evasion within the industry.
Sources familiar with the matter said that letters have been sent to the exchange companies. Some of the details sort after includes customer lists and their transaction data. At the moment three crypto exchanges have received the letter including Coinbase, eToro, and CEX.IO.
“HMRC is looking to work with exchanges when it comes to finding information on people who have been buying and selling crypto. I think they will only go back a couple of years, two or three years” one of the sources shared with CoinDesk.
According to the source, it will not be easy to provide the taxman with ten years’ worth of data. The source continued:
“If they [HMRC] do only go back two or three years, I think the interesting thing here is, that the individuals who went into crypto very early on in 2012-13 will not be affected. The ones who probably made the largest gains won’t be affected, it will be the people who came in around the time crypto peaked.”
CoinDesk reached out to HMRC to seek more information on the matter but the taxman decline to provide details within the letters. However, the tax authority confirmed that letters had been sent in a bid to collect the tax.
“These exchanges can retain information on their clients and the transactions that they have completed. These transactions may result in potential tax charges and HMRC has the power to issue notices requiring exchanges to provide this information.”
A similar endeavor is being conducted by the US tax man as well. Letters have also been sent to cryptocurrency holders to properly file their returns.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Altcoin segment weighs heavily and drags Bitcoin down
Below the current price, the first support level is at $11,270 (price congestion support), then the second at $10,675 (price congestion support) and the third one at $9,700 (price congestion support).
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days
Ethereum is said to be breaking away from the altcoins to become an independent cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, at the moment the second largest crypto is still reacting to Bitcoin price actions.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD forced closer to $0.31 critical support – Confluence Detector
Ripple recently pulled a fascinating move stepping a whisker above $0.33. Unfortunately, the altcoins continue to lag behind Bitcoin’s recovery. For example, while Ripple has only managed to hit highs at $0.3309 from July 29 $0.299, Bitcoin zoomed from $9,472.95 to $12,315 in the same period.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00
Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.