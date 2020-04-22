Cryptocurrencies are in a positive mood today with Ethereum (+3.1%) surpassing the $175 key level and Bitcoin (+1.99%) moving above $7,900. The leaders today areTezos(+6.62%), Monero (+6.81%), DASH(+5.81%) and Z-Cash(+5.53%). The Ethereum-based tokens are also up, with LINK( +4.34$) leading the advances of top cap projects, and BHT(+17%), DATA(+19%) and UCT (30%) presenting strong gains.
Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Sector HeatMap
The total market curve shows the crypto sector still is respecting the upward trendline that began just after the massive March's selloff. The last action has created a double top, but as long as the trendline is kept, it may evolve as an ascending triangle.
The current market cap value is $197.98 billion, $2.967 billion (+1.52%) higher than yesterday's value. The traded volume dropped by 26.53 percent and was $34 billion, as the dominance of Bitcoin is relatively stable at 63.77 percent.
Fig 2 - Crypto Total Market Daily Chart
Hot News
China began the trials for its Sovereign Digital Yuan. Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China, the team in charge of developing the digital yuan, has confirmed that the pilot plan has been approved in four cities. According to the South China Morning Post, the first look at the digital currency emerged on Wednesday with a glimpse of a screenshot that was leaked online. For now, the trials will take place in closed environments, and with no impact ontheinvolvedinstitutions.
The Dutch Central Bank is eager to play a key role in the development of a CDBC Euro. In anarticleposted on Tuesday, the bank states that the use of physical money is declining in the Netherlands, so people are using less physical currency to buy goods. Thus, they conclude that maybe the central banks should provide " a new type of money that is better attuned to the needs of citizens and firms." They also stated that if the ECB were to decide a test of such a monetary system, they would be "ready to play a leading role."
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
Fig 3 - Bitcoin 4H Chart
Bitcoin has broken the triangular consolidation zone to the upside, as the MACD has made a bullish crossover. The price has moved to touch the confluence of 50- and 20-period SMA. The price is still on the lower side of the Bollinger Bands; so, we need a confirmation of this potential bullish reversal. A close above $7,000 would be a good confirmation, as it will cross over both 20- and 50-SMA levels as well, and drive the price to the upper side of the bands.
Standard Pivot Levels
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
6,653
|
6,982
|
7,462
|
6,173
|
7,790
|
5,844
|
8,270
Ethereum
Fig 4 - Ethereum 4H Chart
Ethereum has also crossed the triangular consolidation structure to the upside. The price also pierced and closed above the $175 level. We see also that the 50-SMA curve has held the price. Also, the MACD is close to making a bullish crossover. We see that ETH is moving inside an upward channel, and the recent move has made a higher low. If this reversal is confirmed by a break of the recent high ($176), bulls may get in as the $195 target offers a good reward-to-risk factor. A break below $170 would deny the reversal.
Standard Pivot Levels
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
155.00
|
172.00
|
197
|
131.00
|
214
|
114.00
|
239
Ripple
Fig 5 - Ripple 4H Chart
Ripple has been retracing from the bottom of the slightly descending linear regression channel, and it has stopped near the mid-Bollinger line, close to the $0.187 level, and also to the 50-period SMA (green curve). At the same time, the MACD made a bullish crossover. Thus, thetechnicalhints are mixed. But taking into account that Ripple is moving in an almost horizontal channel, we consider that this is a reversal. So that the price could be making a new leg up to the top of this channel at about $0.195.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
0.1761
|
0.1868
|
0.1998
|
0.1630
|
0.2104
|
0.1524
|
0.2235
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.