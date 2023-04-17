Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zilliqa, Floki Inu & Ethereum – European Wrap 17 April

Share:

Zilliqa (ZIL) price is set to break out of its bearish ceiling as the room is getting too small to handle the number of bulls that are flocking into ZIL price action. With pressure building against the cap at $0.033, bulls burned their fingers in early ASIA PAC trading this week by receiving a rejection against that cap. Expect to see pressure keep on building against that level with a clear break that will see a very quick run up toward $0.045 near the monthly top resistance level.

Zilliqa price is setting the scene for what needs to be the best moment of 2023. As traders have had plenty of time to assess the current situation in financial markets, it has become clear that being long altcoins and cryptocurrencies is one of the most crowded trends. The proof is in the pudding for ZIL with a clear bullish squeeze that is set to break the bearish force around $0.033.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.

Additionally, the official Twitter account of Floki Inu noted that there will be a special announcement on April 17 at 6 PM UTC. This news could be the catalyst that will determine where FLOKI will head next.

On-chain analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe Ethereum holders have lost their risk appetite for the asset based on divergences in the market. Experts have predicted a correction in Ethereum against Bitcoin.

On-chain analysts at Santiment identified divergences in the crypto market that may have resulted in a temporary halt in Ethereum’s growth. Post the successful completion of Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade; the altcoin rallied to the $2,100 level before its recent pullback.