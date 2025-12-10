Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zcash, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 10 December

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand. On the technical side, suggest further gains, with bulls targeting levels above $485.

Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady by press time on Wednesday after a nearly 4% rise on Tuesday. Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets and retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers on hopes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points. The technical outlook for DOGE remains mixed, with the local resistance trendline in focus as technical indicators suggest a decline in selling pressure.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing renewed strength at the time of writing on Wednesday as bullish momentum returns to the broader crypto market. BTC is edging toward a key resistance level that could trigger a breakout, ETH has surged above its descending trendline, while XRP is holding steady above key support — all signaling potential for further upside in the upcoming days.