Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zcash, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 10 December

FXStreet Team

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand. On the technical side, suggest further gains, with bulls targeting levels above $485.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady by press time on Wednesday after a nearly 4% rise on Tuesday. Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets and retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers on hopes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points. The technical outlook for DOGE remains mixed, with the local resistance trendline in focus as technical indicators suggest a decline in selling pressure.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Crypto bulls return as BTC eyes breakout, ETH surges, XRP strengthens

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing renewed strength at the time of writing on Wednesday as bullish momentum returns to the broader crypto market. BTC is edging toward a key resistance level that could trigger a breakout, ETH has surged above its descending trendline, while XRP is holding steady above key support — all signaling potential for further upside in the upcoming days.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Bitcoin steadies above $90,000 as Fed rate-cut optimism lifts market sentiment

Bitcoin steadies above $90,000 as Fed rate-cut optimism lifts market sentiment

Bitcoin price holds above $90,000 on Tuesday after finding support around this key level. Firm expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates on Wednesday boosts investors' appetite for riskier assets such as BTC.

Pepe stalls as on-chain, derivatives data flash bullish signals

Pepe stalls as on-chain, derivatives data flash bullish signals

Pepe (PEPE) trades in the red on Tuesday after failing to secure a daily close above the $0.00000500 psychological level on Monday. The technical outlook remains mixed as the meme coin consolidates. 

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink price steadies near $13.70 on Tuesday, finding support around the key level. On-chain data signals bullish sentiment, as LINK exchange reserves fall to their lowest level since August 2024.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 