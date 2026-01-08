Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Zcash & Cryptos – American Wrap 08 January

Zcash (ZEC) is trading down as volatility reaps through the cryptocurrency market on Thursday. The privacy-focused token is down nearly 14%, marking the largest intraday loss since December 1.

Ripple (XRP) is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday as volatility grips the broader cryptocurrency market. The decline from BTC’s weekly high of $94,789 can be attributed to uncertainty about wether the early-year rally will continue, which likely triggered profit-taking.