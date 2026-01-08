Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Zcash & Cryptos – American Wrap 08 January
Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC downside risks escalate as core development quits amid internal disagreements
Zcash (ZEC) is trading down as volatility reaps through the cryptocurrency market on Thursday. The privacy-focused token is down nearly 14%, marking the largest intraday loss since December 1.
XRP under pressure as ETF outflows and retail demand wane
Ripple (XRP) is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday as volatility grips the broader cryptocurrency market. The decline from BTC’s weekly high of $94,789 can be attributed to uncertainty about wether the early-year rally will continue, which likely triggered profit-taking.
