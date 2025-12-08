TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Wall Street & Cryptos – American Wrap 08 December

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Wall Street & Cryptos – American Wrap 08 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP steadies near $2.10 as ETFs attract inflows, retail demand subdued

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2,10 at the time of writing on Monday, after bouncing off its short-term support at $2.00. The cross-border remittance token has continued to receive steady support from institutional investors through spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed in the United States (US), although this has failed to materialize into a substantial price increase for the token.

Wall Street saw Ripple as 90% XRP — Offered $500M, but with safety net: Bloomberg

Ripple’s $500 million share sale last month brought in some of the biggest names in global finance but only after investors secured a suite of downside protections that more closely resemble structured credit than a typical venture round, according to a Bloomberg report.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP regain strength despite mixed signs from ETFs, retail demand

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading marginally above $92,000 at the time of writing on Monday, supported by improving market sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Altcoins, including Monero (XMR), Aster (ASTER), and Bonk (BONK), are at risk of extending their losses as the broader cryptocurrency market stalls amid the dragging peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin traders are counting on a year-end rally, awaiting a return above the $100,000 milestone. Bitcoin-based investment products are struggling with declining inflows and weaker institutional demand, relative to the beginning of the year. 

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum trades above $3,100 on Friday, with bulls aiming for a breakout above a two-month-old resistance trendline. Ethereum gains strength against Bitcoin as demand for the major altcoin increases after the Fusaka upgrade.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 