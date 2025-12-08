Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Wall Street & Cryptos – American Wrap 08 December

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2,10 at the time of writing on Monday, after bouncing off its short-term support at $2.00. The cross-border remittance token has continued to receive steady support from institutional investors through spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed in the United States (US), although this has failed to materialize into a substantial price increase for the token.

Ripple’s $500 million share sale last month brought in some of the biggest names in global finance but only after investors secured a suite of downside protections that more closely resemble structured credit than a typical venture round, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading marginally above $92,000 at the time of writing on Monday, supported by improving market sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday.