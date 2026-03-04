Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, TAO & Bitcoin – American Wrap 04 March

Ripple (XRP) is gaining upside momentum, trading above $1.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The remittance token is rising in tandem with major crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), which has crossed above the pivotal $70,000 level, and Ethereum (ETH), which is holding above $2,000.

Bittensor (TAO), a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) token, is aging up above $190 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Steady price increases characterise the broader crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above $71,000 and Ethereum (ETH) above $2,000.

At $71,800 and up 12% in a week, Bitcoin is defying geopolitical headwinds.