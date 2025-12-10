TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Hyperliquid & Cryptos – American Wrap 10 December

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Hyperliquid & Cryptos – American Wrap 10 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP approaches $2.00 support amid Fed policy anticipation and weak interest

Ripple (XRP) is grinding lower, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Wednesday, reflecting risk-off sentiment across the cryptocurrency market ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance 

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday as traders brace for volatility ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, which is widely expected to cut interest rates. An upswing from the previous day pushed BTC to $94,588, but headwinds amid macroeconomic uncertainty capped the rebound, leading to a minor correction.

