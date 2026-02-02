TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Hyperliquid & Cryptos – American Wrap 02 February

FXStreet Team

XRP holds near support amid low retail interest and weak on-chain metrics

Ripple (XRP) is trading above $1.60 on Monday, attempting to recover from last week’s sharp decline that tested support at $1.50. Although the cross-border remittance token is up nearly 2% so far intraday, weakening on-chain metrics and declining retail participation suggest the recovery may face headwinds.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE consolidates amid steady DeFi TVL

Hyperliquid (HYPE) edges higher above the $30.00 support on Monday, as prices generally rebound across the crypto market following last week’s turbulence. The decentralized exchange (DEX) native token is up over 5% intraday and looks poised to extend the uptrend.

The crypto market has fallen back to last year's low

The crypto market has lost nearly 13% of its capitalisation over the past seven days, falling to $2.59 trillion at the time of writing. With the market bottoming out at $2.52T, it is only $0.1T above last April's low. The sharp decline following consolidation signals the start of an extended downtrend. 

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

Ripple steadies after sell-off as low on-chain activity, retail interest weigh

XRP rebounds from last week’s support at $1.50 but struggles below resistance at $1.77. Active addresses on the XRP Ledger dropped below 18,000 on Sunday amid risk-averse sentiment. Retail interest in XRP continues to decline, with futures Open Interest dropping to $2.81 billion.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Bitcoin is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as digital assets across the board extend their correction following a turbulent week. The King of Crypto holds above $77,000 after a sharp decline that briefly tested lows last seen during April’s tariff-driven selloff at $74,476.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Falling-knife risks grow as BTC breaches $75,000

Bitcoin price recovers slightly after slipping below $75,000 during the early Asian session on Monday. The crypto market correction intensifies, triggering liquidations totaling nearly $800 million over the last 24 hours.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Pi extends decline as pressure mounts amid core wallet outflows

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by nearly 2% at the time of writing on Monday, extending a broader four-week downfall. Consistent outflows from the Pi Network’s core team wallets account for roughly 17 million PI, implying a sell-off under pressure.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.