Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Hyperliquid & Cryptos – American Wrap 02 February

Ripple (XRP) is trading above $1.60 on Monday, attempting to recover from last week’s sharp decline that tested support at $1.50. Although the cross-border remittance token is up nearly 2% so far intraday, weakening on-chain metrics and declining retail participation suggest the recovery may face headwinds.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) edges higher above the $30.00 support on Monday, as prices generally rebound across the crypto market following last week’s turbulence. The decentralized exchange (DEX) native token is up over 5% intraday and looks poised to extend the uptrend.

The crypto market has lost nearly 13% of its capitalisation over the past seven days, falling to $2.59 trillion at the time of writing. With the market bottoming out at $2.52T, it is only $0.1T above last April's low. The sharp decline following consolidation signals the start of an extended downtrend.