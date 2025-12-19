Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & WLFI – American Wrap 19 December

Dogecoin (DOGE) is edging higher, trading above $0.1300 at the time of writing on Friday, reflecting positive sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.

Ripple (XRP) is up more than 3%, trading at $1.87 at the time of writing on Friday. XRP regains momentum, following whipsaw price action to an intraday low of $1.77, building on softer United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, which increased by 2.7% annually in November, slower than analysts’ estimates of 3.1%.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) trades around $0.13 at press time on Friday, with a nearly 3% bounce back from a key support trendline. The recovery aligns with the ongoing community voting on WLFI treasury funds to boost the USD1 stablecoin adoption. Still, retail sentiment around WLFI remains mixed, as capital inflows surge while bearish sentiment persists.