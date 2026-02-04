Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, BNB & Bitcoin – American Wrap 04 February

Ripple (XRP) hovers around the $1.60 pivotal level at the time of writing on Wednesday, reflecting stable but weak sentiment across the crypto market. Intense volatility triggered a brief sell-off on Tuesday, driving the remittance token to pick up liquidity at $1.53 before recovering to the current level.

BNB (BNB) is extending losses below $750 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after erasing almost all the gains accrued since early August. The exchange native token hovers 46% below its record high of $1,375 amid structural weakness and weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.

We’re theoretically in the midst of the perfect conditions for a Bitcoin rally, so why is nobody buying crypto anymore?