Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, BNB & Bitcoin – American Wrap 04 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP rises above $1.60 amid mixed market signals

Ripple (XRP) hovers around the $1.60 pivotal level at the time of writing on Wednesday, reflecting stable but weak sentiment across the crypto market. Intense volatility triggered a brief sell-off on Tuesday, driving the remittance token to pick up liquidity at $1.53 before recovering to the current level.

BNB Price Forecast: BNB sell-off intensifies as developers launch new token standard for AI-driven assets

BNB (BNB) is extending losses below $750 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after erasing almost all the gains accrued since early August. The exchange native token hovers 46% below its record high of $1,375 amid structural weakness and weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.

Bitcoin on the sidelines as Dollar devaluation pushes investors to Gold: Why are digital currencies

We’re theoretically in the midst of the perfect conditions for a Bitcoin rally, so why is nobody buying crypto anymore? 

Author

FXStreet Team

