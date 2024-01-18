Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, BlackRock & Cryptos – American Wrap 18 January

Bitcoin price sustained below the $43,000 level despite historically high-risk profit levels, as seen on Santiment. Analysts at the on-chain data intelligence tracker note that once the level of supply in profit (currently above 80%) declines below the 75% mark, it is likely that the asset prices continue climbing.

The spot Bitcoin ETF race has seen Grayscale leading the pack, but when considering fresh applications, BlackRock stands at the top of the leaderboard. Its rapid pace of expansion is outshining not just competitors but also entities that are not even part of the race, such as Tether.

BlackRock, already the world’s biggest asset manager, has outdone Tether in regard to the pace of accumulation, which has been in the industry since 2014.

Ripple (XRP) price continues to struggle for the third month in a row after the epic 50% rally that spanned between mid-October and November 6. Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has remained vocal, this time explaining how spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have validated crypto as an industry.

