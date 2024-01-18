Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, BlackRock & Cryptos – American Wrap 18 January

XRP price recovery rally slips away despite Ripple CEO saying Spot ETFs validate crypto
BlackRock, already the world’s biggest asset manager, has outdone Tether in regard to the pace of accumulation, which has been in the industry since 2014.
The spot Bitcoin ETF race has seen Grayscale leading the pack, but when considering fresh applications, BlackRock stands at the top of the leaderboard. Its rapid pace of expansion is outshining not just competitors but also entities that are not even part of the race, such as Tether.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP hit peak profitability in ongoing cycle amidst altcoin season
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP supplies have hit historically high-risk profit levels compared to their averages from 2018. Santiment analysts believe these asset prices can climb higher due to exposure from ETFs and other positive developments.
Top three altcoins with highest weekly network growth: Ethereum, Ethereum Name Services and Threshold
Altcoins have separated from one another and two groups have emerged. The altcoins are divided on the basis of an on-chain metric, Network Growth, that tracks the amount of new addresses that transferred the asset for the first time.
Bitcoin halving event draws close, BTC trades below $43,000 amidst altcoin season
Bitcoin (BTC) market participants look indecisive as BTC trades sideways below $43,000 on Thursday. Bitcoin price has declined nearly 8% in the past week after the spot Exchange Traded Fund failed to support prices, giving way to a so-called "altcoin season".
DYDX Price Forecast: dYdX holders likely to witness 20% gains
DYDX price shows signs of rallying higher after the recent move that flipped a key hurdle into a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure is likely to attract more sidelined buyers, propelling DYDX higher.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.