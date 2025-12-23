TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Dogecoin – American Wrap 23 December

FXStreet Team

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP extends losses amid suppressed network activity

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline below $1.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday, as headwinds intensify across the crypto market. Negative market sentiment has persisted despite a surge in inflows to XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) .

Medium- and long-term Bitcoin forecasts

Despite strong accumulation by Bitcoin ETFs and DATs this year, Bitcoin’s price has failed to attract the strong retail participation seen in previous cycles.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Dogecoin (DOGE) is hammering on $0.13 support at the time of writing on Tuesday as overhead pressure continues to spread across the crypto market. The largest meme coin by market capitalization faces a deteriorating technical structure, weighed down by a weak derivatives market.

FXStreet Team

Dogecoin ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as risk-off sentiment escalates

Chainlink risks further losses in early 2026 despite the ecosystem growth

Bitcoin retreats as $90,000 rejection, ETF outflows weigh on sentiment

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

