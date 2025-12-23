Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Dogecoin – American Wrap 23 December

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline below $1.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday, as headwinds intensify across the crypto market. Negative market sentiment has persisted despite a surge in inflows to XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) .

Despite strong accumulation by Bitcoin ETFs and DATs this year, Bitcoin’s price has failed to attract the strong retail participation seen in previous cycles.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is hammering on $0.13 support at the time of writing on Tuesday as overhead pressure continues to spread across the crypto market. The largest meme coin by market capitalization faces a deteriorating technical structure, weighed down by a weak derivatives market.