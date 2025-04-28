Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 28 April

XRP Price Forecast: XRP extends gains supported by upcoming futures ETFs debut, broader crypto recovery
XRP climbs over 3% on Monday, hovering around $2.33 at the time of writing. The rally is likely catalyzed by key market movers like XRP futures Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) approval by the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and a bullish outlook from technical indicators amid a broader crypto market recovery.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC eyes $97,000 as institutional inflow surges $3.06 billion in a week
Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing above $94,000 at the time of writing on Monday, following a 10% rally the previous week. The institutional demand supports a bullish thesis, as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a total inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the highest weekly figure since mid-November. The technical outlook suggests that a successful breakout above $95,000 could lead to a rally toward $97,000.
What to look for this week in crypto?
The crypto market faces a big week ahead, shaped by U.S. economic data, corporate earnings, ETF moves, and Bitcoin’s technical signals.
The coming days could be crucial for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Several factors are lining up to create potential volatility.
