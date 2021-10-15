Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: UniSwab, Ripple & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 15 Oct

Uniswap price coiled and ready to spring to $57
Uniswap price could be nearing the end of its painful and choppy price action. With the broader market continuing to accelerate higher, Uniswap will be a beneficiary of that movement and is likely to begin a rally towards new all-time highs. The vertical profit target method in Point and Figure confirms the Fibonacci extension level for a new all-time high.
XRP price will catch up with Bitcoin and Ethereum to make a new all-time high at $5
The following article contains price and date projection analysis utilizing the methods of W.D. Gann and other traditional forecasting methods. XRP is the third of several articles highlighting this style and approach of technical analysis. The purpose is not to target a specific date nor a specific price. Instead, the goal is to identify a range of time in the future, which is highly likely to be a turning point for any trend or corrective move.
Mark Cuban says investing in Dogecoin is “fun” while DOGE price drops
Mark Cuban does not expect another crypto winter, and the billionaire defended Dogecoin. Dogecoin posted a 6% drop over the past week; rival Shiba Inu had a massive rally driving SHIB to the top 12 cryptos. Dogecoin spin-offs have offered double-digit profits to holders over the past two weeks as DOGE hits a low.
Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022
There is a projected swing low around late November 2021 that could put Ethereum Classic price near the $24.00 value area. The next significant swing high range to target is a confluence zone between $265 and $298. The date range where a new high ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.