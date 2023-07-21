Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra Luna Classic, Shiba Inu & Chainlink — Asian Wrap 21 July

Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Shiba Inu price fails to rally despite a 3 trillion SHIB accumulation from investors
Shiba Inu's price, for the most part of this month, has barely made any significant movement. The meme coin continues to disappoint investors, who are also failing to trigger significant change in the price action with their efforts. The resulting decline in token movement momentum might prove to be quite harmful to SHIB going forward.
Chainlink price rallies by 20% after founder’s ambitious words generate a bullish response
Chainlink price rise led the crypto market gains on Thursday as the altcoin found sudden optimism from its investors. The reason behind this was a speech from the project’s founder that highlighted the potential impact of their new service on the blockchain industry.
