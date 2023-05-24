Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra Classic, Solana & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 24 May

Terra Classic price spikes 2.5% after KuCoin increased LUNC burn tax
Terra Classic (LUNC) price is up 2.5% in the last 24 hours, a newly found bullishness after the implementation of KuCoin exchange’s move to increase LUNC burn tax to 0.5% following the approval of a major proposal.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
BNB price recovery rally threatened as Binance trustworthiness is questioned
Binance Coin (BNB) price, which had kick-started a promising recovery rally, has been impeded by a new bearish development in the Binance ecosystem. According to a Reuters report, the largest exchange by trading volume faces charges of breaching US financial rules requiring customer money to be kept separate.
