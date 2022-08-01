Here’s the next move in LUNA, new DAO infrastructure for Terra
The Enterprise Protocol, a new standard infrastructure for building DAOs on Terra could be LUNA’s next move, according to sources close to the matter. Entropy Beacon, a decentralized and secure on-chain protocol, recently went live on the Terra blockchain.
Here’s why Bitcoin is closer to the greatest bull market of all time
Bloomberg Intelligence strategists are eyeing a potential Bitcoin bull run in the second half of 2022, according to Mike McGlone. Several indicators that predicted previous Bitcoin price rallies had hit similar levels as seen before a bull run begins.
719 million Shiba Inu tokens destroyed, burn rate explodes overnight
Shiba Inu burn reduced the circulating supply of the meme coin, pulling 719 million out permanently. A spike in burn rate fuels a bullish sentiment among investors. Analysts have a bearish outlook on Shiba Inu price and identified ways to trade SHIB profitably despite the decline.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How long can crypto markets keep rallying?
Bitcoin price shows signs of exhaustion after retesting a major hurdle. This development could result in a correction if bulls can't make a comeback. Ethereum price, despite the Merge narrative, remains correlated to BTC and could tumble if the big crypto does.
Ripple battles the SEC with massive cross-border payment growth
Ripple witnessed massive growth in On-Demand Liquidity related sales. Despite the ongoing legal battle with the SEC, the payment giant continued its expansion and partnerships. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on XRP.
How investors can participate in this Tezos price breakout that will push XTZ up by 20%
Tezos price has been consolidating for quite some time and shows clear signs that it is ready to move higher. Investors can hop on this train for a quick gain as bulls align and take control.
AVAX price prepares to launch 25% as altcoins take center stage
AVAX price looks ready to trigger a run-up as it creates stable launching pads. This development comes after Avalanche bulls have managed to produce a string of higher lows and higher highs since June 19.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.