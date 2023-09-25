Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 25 September

Terra Classic community ends minting of USTC tokens, opens doors to token burn
Terra Classic community recently concluded the voting process for a proposal that helps determine the future of Terra Classic USD (USTC) tokens.
With 59% of the community’s voters in favor of the proposal, USTC minting and reminting will be done only with the permission of the community. This sets the foundation for reestablishing USTC peg.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts
Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.
The tool can be used to identify altcoins that are in the buy zone and likely have the potential to yield gains for holders. Based on data for the past 90 days, Arbitrum (ARB), Cardano (ADA), PEPE meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Compound (COMP) are the top five altcoins in the list.
Crypto market seeks local support
Crypto market capitalisation fell to $1.04 trillion from $1.06 at the start of last week. The Crypto's Fear and Greed Index briefly dipped into Fear territory at the end of the week but returned to Neutral (47) on Monday.
Bitcoin has been unable to break out of its sideways for a prolonged period. Trading at $26.1K at the start of Monday's session, it's down just 1.5% over the past 24 hours, 2% over the past seven days, and 0.5% from its level 30 days ago. The 50-day moving average remains active resistance.
