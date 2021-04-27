Swipe price has staged a significant comeback and appears ready to form the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern. The shoulder will unfold at the lower range of price congestion extending back to the February highs. If this pattern continues to be constructive, SXP will be well beyond the all-time high.

VeChain price has seen a significant rebound in the last two days from a low of $0.154 toward $0.223. VET had a breakout from a key pattern on the 4-hour chart and aims for a new all-time high.

Chiliz price, similar to the other cryptocurrencies, suffered a massive decline of over 60% from April 16 to April 22. Surprisingly, CHZ managed to hold the 10-week simple moving average (SMA) on a closing basis, highlighting how extended the altcoin was from the mean. The bottoming process is taking the form of a head-and-shoulders bottom with substantial upside if constructed correctly.