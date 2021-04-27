VeChain price on the cusp of a massive 40% move to new all-time highs

- VeChain price had a breakout from a descending wedge pattern.
- The digital asset has a significant price target of $0.283 in the long term.
- Bears have lost a lot of fuel in the last 24 hours.
VeChain price has seen a significant rebound in the last two days from a low of $0.154 toward $0.223. VET had a breakout from a key pattern on the 4-hour chart and aims for a new all-time high.
VeChain price aims for $0.283 in the longer term
Vechain formed a descending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart which can be drawn connecting the lower highs and lower lows with two trend lines that converge.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
The long-term price target is $0.283, which is a 38% move calculated by measuring the height from the beginning lower trendline to the beginning of the upper one.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
However, a loss of the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart at $0.205 would be a bearish sign and can likely send VET down to the 100 SMA at $0.193. A breakdown of this key support would even drive VeChain toward $0.146.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
