Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SUI, Cryptos & Ethereum – American Wrap 06 March

Sui rallies following partnership with Trump's World Liberty Financial
The Sui Foundation announced a partnership with Donald Trump-inspired World Liberty Financial on Thursday to explore "product development opportunities," including adding Sui assets to its "Macro Strategy," a strategic reserve for holding tokens of leading crypto projects.
Crypto Today: Traders pile $175B into Bitcoin, XRP and AI tokens ahead of White House summit
The global crypto market capitalization increased by 6.2% in the last 24 hours as traders took on bullish positions ahead of the upcoming White House Crypto Summit on Friday. Rather than double-down on BTC, sector-wide price trends show that investors are leaning towards altcoins.
Donald Trump backed World Liberty Financial triples Ethereum holdings ahead White House Crypto Summit
Crypto traders are closely watching Trump-backed World Liberty Financial’s wallet addresses ahead of the upcoming White House Crypto Summit on Friday. Data from on-chain intelligence tracker Arkham Intel shows that the wallet tracked by the tool increased its Ether holdings nearly threefold in the past 24 hours.
