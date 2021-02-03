Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar Lumens, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 03 Feb

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will host top stablecoin while prices prepare for liftoff

Stellar network utility has been on the rise. Its recent collaboration with Samsung to expand the blockchain ecosystem experience made headlines while the $5 million investment with wallet provider Abra is set to enable the protocol to provide banking services. Regardless, its most recent partnership with USDC makes the prior developments look smaller.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls catch a breather above $1,500, three-week-old rising channel in focus

ETH/USD eases from the record top of $1,549 to $1,517.70 during early Wednesday. The altcoin buyers might have taken a break amid overbought RSI conditions but the bullish momentum, portrayed by MACD and successful break of short-term resistance, now support, keeps suggesting the quote’s further upside.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears battle 100-day SMA on the way to yearly support line

XRP/USD stays depressed near 0.3700 by the end of Tuesday’s trading session. The ripple bears are cheering the consolidation of Monday’s heavy jump but 100-day SMA restricts immediate downside amid bullish MACD. Bullish MACD probes bears targeting five-week-old support line, January top offers key upside hurdle.