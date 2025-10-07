TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Starknet, Dogecoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 07 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Starknet Price Forecast: STRK rallies as Bitcoin staked, Open Interest hits record high

Starknet (STRK) trades above $0.1800 at press time on Tuesday, sustaining the 20% gains from Monday. A rise in Bitcoin (BTC) staked on Starknet after the announcement of BTCFi Season on September 30 signals network growth. Both the technical outlook and derivatives data signal a buy-side dominance, indicating improving investor sentiment. Read more...

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE bulls aiming for $0.30 mark

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades in green on Tuesday after rallying more than 5% the previous day. On-chain metrics indicate a growing accumulation by holders, while the technical outlook suggests further gains, with the $0.30 mark emerging as the next key target.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH climbs above $4,700 as BitMine's stash surpasses 2.83 million ETH

Ethereum (ETH) rises above $4,700 on Monday, up 4.5% over the past 24 hours, following BitMine's latest update that it bought 179,251 ETH last week. Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) purchased 179,251 ETH last week, continuing its weekly accumulation of the top altcoin, according to a statement on Monday. The latest acquisition has pushed the company's stash to 2.83 million ETH, which is about 2.34% of the top altcoin's circulating supply, per Ultrasound.money data. BitMine is on track to achieve 50% of its plan to acquire 5% of ETH's circulation, a vision its Chairman, Thomas Lee, dubbed the 'alchemy of 5%.'

FXStreet Team

Top Crypto Gainers: MYX Finance, Plasma rebound while Mantle, PancakeSwap rally

MYX Finance (MYX) and Plasma (XPL) record double-digit gains in the last 24 hours, spearheading the broader cryptocurrency market. In the same period, Mantle (MNT) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) extend their rally with a bullish technical outlook as momentum increases. 

Stablecoins could see $1 trillion in inflows from emerging markets

In a report on Monday, Standard Chartered predicts that stablecoin users in emerging markets could shift up to $1 trillion from traditional banks into US Dollar-pegged tokens by 2028.

IBIT Bitcoin ETF becomes BlackRock's most profitable product with nearly $245 million in revenue

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as the asset manager's most profitable product over the past year, generating an estimated annual revenue of $245 million.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 