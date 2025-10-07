Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Starknet, Dogecoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 07 October

Starknet (STRK) trades above $0.1800 at press time on Tuesday, sustaining the 20% gains from Monday. A rise in Bitcoin (BTC) staked on Starknet after the announcement of BTCFi Season on September 30 signals network growth. Both the technical outlook and derivatives data signal a buy-side dominance, indicating improving investor sentiment. Read more...

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades in green on Tuesday after rallying more than 5% the previous day. On-chain metrics indicate a growing accumulation by holders, while the technical outlook suggests further gains, with the $0.30 mark emerging as the next key target.

Ethereum (ETH) rises above $4,700 on Monday, up 4.5% over the past 24 hours, following BitMine's latest update that it bought 179,251 ETH last week. Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) purchased 179,251 ETH last week, continuing its weekly accumulation of the top altcoin, according to a statement on Monday. The latest acquisition has pushed the company's stash to 2.83 million ETH, which is about 2.34% of the top altcoin's circulating supply, per Ultrasound.money data. BitMine is on track to achieve 50% of its plan to acquire 5% of ETH's circulation, a vision its Chairman, Thomas Lee, dubbed the 'alchemy of 5%.'